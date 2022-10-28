Attempted arson attack in Rutherford - Police appeal for information

Police are investigating a suspected attempted arson attack in the Hunter overnight.
At about 8.30pm on Thursday, October 27, emergency services were called to a home on Avery Street, Rutherford, after reports of a loud explosion on the street.
Occupants of the home attempted to extinguish a small fire at the rear of a Crysler sedan parked outside.
Crews from Fire and Rescue NSW attended a short time later and extinguished the blaze.
Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District attended and established a crime scene, with the car seized for forensic examination.
As detectives continue inquiries, anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage between 8pm and 8.45pm in the Rutherford area is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
