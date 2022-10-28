Changed overnight traffic conditions at Hexham on Tuesday

Travelling to Newcastle on Tuesday night? This might affect you.
Motorists are advised of changed overnight traffic conditions next week on Maitland Road at Hexham to carry out geotechnical investigations.
On Tuesday, November 1, the southbound carriageway will be closed with stop-slow traffic conditions in place from just north of the intersection of Sparke Street to the intersection of the Newcastle Inner City Bypass and Pacific Highway.
To minimise the impact to motorists, work will be carried out from 11pm to 4am, weather permitting.
Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.