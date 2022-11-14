The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland local, Rory Eliza is a TikTok sensation with more than six million followers

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated November 14 2022 - 5:54pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictured, Rory Eliza with her dachshund Ollie at their family home at Rosebrook. Picture by Simone De Peak

Maitland's Rory Brown has a TikTok following of 6.5million and is taking the social media world by storm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.