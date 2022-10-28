The Maitland Mercury
Repairs to the Hunter Valley Flood Mitigation Scheme are being made

Updated October 28 2022 - 5:51am, first published 5:38am
One of the levee bank sites where work is being done to repair the Hunter Valley Flood Mitigation Scheme.

Initial repairs to the Hunter Valley Flood Mitigation Scheme at the Raymond Terrace Timber Pile wall and Maitland Ring levee have now been completed.

