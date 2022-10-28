Initial repairs to the Hunter Valley Flood Mitigation Scheme at the Raymond Terrace Timber Pile wall and Maitland Ring levee have now been completed.
Work is underway at the Maitland Horseshoe Bend and Pitnacree levees as well as Brisbane Fields Road. These repairs are expected to be completed before the end of the year.
"The temporary repairs will allow the scheme to continue to operate, reducing the risk to life and property by controlling the velocity, direction and depth of floodwaters while giving us the time to adequately plan and finish designs for permanent repairs and upgrades," Department of Planning and Environment chief operating officer for water, Graham Attenborough said.
The department will soon award a tender to complete work at 14 different sites. Planning for these permanent repairs is already underway and could take up to nine months to finalise. Most of the construction will begin after that.
Mr Attenborough said the infrastructure has been invaluable in helping to minimise the impact of flooding and the scheme had helped to safeguard more than 250,000 people this year.
He said the commitment to maintain the infrastructure should give the people who live near it the confidence "that they can weather the next storm".
"Off the back of the unrelenting wet weather it's no surprise the scheme has sustained damage, but the team have been working overtime to ensure the scheme is flood ready," he said.
"The way the Hunter Valley Flood Mitigation Scheme floodgates, levees, spillways, drainage channels and bank protection work in the face of relentless flooding is a testament to its design and maintenance."
