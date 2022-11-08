Submissions for the 2023 Hunter Safety Awards are now open and Hunter-based businesses are encouraged to submit their innovations in areas of work, health and safety (WHS).
The annual event focuses on celebrating the businesses and individuals within the Hunter who are demonstrating best-practice and innovative approaches of WHS at their workplace.
The founder of the Hunter Safety Awards, Sarah-Jane Dunford said she's looking forward to reviewing a new wave of submissions for 2023.
"Following two and a half years of challenges, this year has offered additional time for businesses to implement some new processes and programs for health and safety," Ms Dunford said.
Submissions are open to eligible local businesses and individuals who have integrated work, health and safety as part of their core business.
WHS Business of the Year, WHS Champion of the Year, Young WHS Leader of the Year and Most Innovative WHS Idea are four out of thirteen award categories.
Award criteria and submission guidelines for Hunter businesses can be downloaded via the Hunter Safety Awards website.
Applications will close at 5pm on Monday, November 14.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
