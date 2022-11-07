The Maitland Mercury
Army veteran Tara Fitness cycled 57km in support of veterans injured in service

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated November 7 2022 - 3:59pm, first published 1:00pm
Pictured, Tara Fitness half way on her 57km cycle to Dungog from Maitland for the Bravery Trek on Saturday, October 29. Picture supplied

Army veteran Tara Fitness, 36, cycled 57km from her Telarah residence to her hometown of Dungog on Saturday, October 29 to raise money for veterans injured during service.

Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

