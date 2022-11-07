Army veteran Tara Fitness, 36, cycled 57km from her Telarah residence to her hometown of Dungog on Saturday, October 29 to raise money for veterans injured during service.
Ms Fitness decided to join the Bravery Trek challenge as a way of giving back to the veteran community for support she received at a crucial time.
Hunter born and bred, Ms Fitness grew up in the country town of Dungog and when she was 18-years-old, she enlisted in the army.
Ms Fitness had been in the military for about two years before she was medically discharged as a result of several injuries to her legs. "Being essentially retired at 21, that's not ideal," she said.
When she found herself in a tough spot financially, a military charity Bravery Trust which provides financial aid to veterans injured during service was suggested to Ms Fitness.
"My partner and I had just brought a house and just days before our first mortgage payment was due, my income was reduced by $500 per fortnight," she said.
Ms Fitness was hesitant to call but said she is glad she did, and now she wants to pay it forward by raising money for others in the veteran community.
"I'd never even heard of them, but on the other end of the line was a group of people so amazing, nice and supportive who just wanted to help, and they did," she said.
At the end of the day after speaking with Bravery Trust, Ms Fitness had approval for them to pay for her car rego and was sent a Coles voucher to buy some groceries, she said, all up the Bravery Trust spent about $2000 on her.
"It really took the stress off, so I said to myself then "I'm going to give this back ten-fold, I don't care how long it takes," she said.
The Bravery Trek is a virtual challenge held annually during Veterans' Health Week and participants can run, walk, wheel, cycle or paddle 57km in a month to raise money for the Bravery Trust.
Ms Fitness decided to cycle and said, when she went through a depressive episode it was cycling that helped her get through it.
The 57km from Telarah to Dungog is not an easy trek, and Ms Fitness said she had to walk up a few of the steep hills but she made it.
"I've been working for the best part of the last three years to build up the strength, stamina and stability to be able to do the ride," she said.
Her moving time was three hours and twenty four minutes and she started the ride with her best friend who made it to the 38km mark.
The Bravery Trek challenge was a part of the healing process for Ms Fitness, and she said the ride almost felt like a homecoming of sorts.
"I've finally let go of the emotion and the overwhelm of the angry and upset person I was when I first came home," she said.
Ms Fitness has since completed her Master of Communication and now runs a digital marketing agency called the Introvert Agency.
Donations can be made to Tara's Bravery Trek here: https://braverytrek.com.au/introvertagency
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
