An online learning portal is being rolled out to help the region's cattle producers.
Hunter Local Land Services is hosting the free program called beefing up your bottom line, which will be led my industry expert Nikki Henderson.
Ms Henderson, of Henderson Livestock Consulting, is a livestock nutritionist, independent consultant and an accredited Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) presenter.
The program will cover all staged of beef breeding and management from calving, lactation nutrition, pasture management, weaning and herd performance analysis.
During the program participants will learn how to analyse their herd, better manage their cows and calves and create better pastures.
There will be four group sessions via Zoom.
The program is only available to producers within the Hunter Local Land Services area. Anyone who wants to take part must register by Monday, November 21. Click here to fill out the registration form.
