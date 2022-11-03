Bitter and twisted, live comedy and markets - here's what's on around Maitland this weekend

BITTER AND TWISTED
MAITLAND GAOL
Boasting a huge selection of local and interstate brewers, Bitter and Twisted returns to the grounds of Maitland Gaol for the first time since 2019 this weekend. Saturday is sold out, but there's still time to snag a ticket for the all ages event on Sunday. For more information and to book, visit www.bitterandtwisted.com.au.
DAZE PHASE
COQUUN
Every Sunday in November, veteran Aussie comedian Adam Jacobs will present his show Daze Phase at Coquun. Tickets are available from $35 and include the show, a drink on arrival and a meal after the show. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/daze-phase.
In other news:
COMMUNITY MARKETS
MAITLAND SHOWGROUND
The popular Maitland Community Markets return to the showground in Louth Park this Sunday, with a wide range of stallholders. You're sure to find something old, something new and lots of lovely food and fresh local produce from nearby market gardens. It's on from 9am to 1pm.
HERITAGE WALK
MORPETH
With Morpeth's bumper bicentenary bash just around the corner, what better time to explore the historic town on the reinvigorated Morpeth Heritage Walk? Maps are available at the Visitor Information Centre, on the Maitland Walks app or on www.mymaitland.com.au.
DANCE PERFORMANCE
THE LEVEE
Get a head start on your Christmas shopping at The Levee this Saturday and check out the final pop up dance performance in its spring program. Elevate School of Dance will be bringing the sights and sounds of the 'Emerald Isle' from 10am.
