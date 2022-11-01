Frocks, fascinators and a flutter on the horses - how we celebrated the Melbourne Cup

Maitland punters donned their finery and placed their bets on Tuesday to celebrate the race that stops a nation.
While a number of clubs and pubs were packed for the running of the Melbourne Cup, crowds were particularly good at The George Tavern Green Hills and The Bradford hotel at Rutherford.
About 250 people packed The George Tavern and about 550 at The Bradford.
Bradford Manager Neil Hedges said it was the biggest Melbourne Cup day the pub has experienced for a few years.
"The last two Melbourne cups have been a bit hard with COVID, so it's good to see everyone is happy to be out again."
"We had our Melbourne Cup special luncheon, as we do every year," he said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
