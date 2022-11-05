The Maitland Mercury
Flood level signs from Maitland's 1955 flood are slowly disappearing

By Chas Keys
Updated November 6 2022 - 9:56am, first published 9:00am
One of the flood markers falling off a power pole in south Maitland. Most became the victims of rusting nails, souvenir hunters and power pole replacements.

Flood markers are controversial in Maitland.

