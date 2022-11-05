As with maps showing areas liable to inundation, little evidence exists (in Maitland or elsewhere) to show that markers affect property values. What influences values is actual floods, not education about them. In any case there is much evidence that property prices bounce back quite quickly and strongly in the months and years after floods. Selling just after a flood should obviously be avoided if possible. The markers' fate illustrates the long-held if largely unspoken attitude of some councillors which can be characterised as: "Don't mention the (1955) flood". This attitude probably derives from a belief, unsupported by evidence, that flood education 'promotes' the threat of floods in people's minds and thus discourages investment and development.

