Flood markers are controversial in Maitland.
The few still on power poles around the city today are the remains of an initiative of the then Department of Public Works in 1982, when about 120 markers resembling car number plates were installed at the heights reached by the 1955 flood.
Most (about 100) were in the built-up areas (central Maitland, Horseshoe Bend, Lorn, South Maitland and the lower parts of East Maitland), with others in rural areas including Louth Park, Bolwarra, Pitnacree and Phoenix Park. A few were located outside Maitland, in Woodville and Hinton (Port Stephens Council) and Hexham (Newcastle).
The markers were intended to give people an indication of the reach of a genuinely big flood. They were installed using detailed maps compiled immediately after the 1955 flood and were thought to be accurate within 150 millimetres (six inches). A few were four metres or more above the ground. It was hoped that, in conjunction with flood forecasts communicated via the media and by doorknockers, they would guide people about likely inundation as a big flood was approaching.
In 1982 there were 120 flood level markers - today there are 10- Chas Keys
By 2008 there were only 30 left in urban Maitland - today there are 10. Most became victims of rusting nails, souvenir hunters, power pole replacement and hostility on the part of people wishing to sell their houses and fearful of any negative impact on property values.
Public Works vacated the field of community flood education after installing the markers. But Maitland City Council, not consulted on them in 1982, has been unenthusiastic about maintaining them and passively allowed the markers to slowly disappear. Council has placed its faith in other measures like communicating flood risk by means of state-mandated certificates indicating the nature of building restrictions which apply to properties in flood-prone areas. It also supported periodic flood commemorations as means of maintaining awareness of the flood risk.
The markers were inexpensive and easy to maintain, but not popular among those who lived near them, a reason for council to shy away. Nor has the business community supported them. Some businesspeople argued that they 'advertise' flooding when they would prefer the memory of floods to be allowed to fade away - unconvincing arguments.
As with maps showing areas liable to inundation, little evidence exists (in Maitland or elsewhere) to show that markers affect property values. What influences values is actual floods, not education about them. In any case there is much evidence that property prices bounce back quite quickly and strongly in the months and years after floods. Selling just after a flood should obviously be avoided if possible. The markers' fate illustrates the long-held if largely unspoken attitude of some councillors which can be characterised as: "Don't mention the (1955) flood". This attitude probably derives from a belief, unsupported by evidence, that flood education 'promotes' the threat of floods in people's minds and thus discourages investment and development.
