East Maitland's Hayley Miles has been a support worker for three years and often goes that extra mile when supporting her clients.
Earlier this month, Mrs Miles, 34, was recognised for her efforts and announced one of eight winners for Hireup's first Good Life awards.
Australia's largest NDIS-registered platform, Hireup recognises and celebrates the roles support workers have in the community through their Good Life awards.
The eight Hireup Good Life Award winners were selected from a shortlist of 24 finalists, whose clients shared their authentic stories of how their support worker assisted them in accessing opportunities that might not otherwise have been possible.
Hireup co-CEO Laura O'Reilly said, "we are thrilled to be announcing eight Hireup Good Life award winners who are making an exceptional impact in their clients' lives."
Mrs Miles was nominated by two out of four of her clients and said she was definitely surprised when she was announced a winner.
"It's more than a job for me, but being recognised was lovely and it was really nice to know that I am doing a good job," she said.
One of Mrs Miles clients is Rebekah who lives with autism spectrum disorder and for the past 12 months Mrs Miles has assisted Rebekah in securing stable accommodation.
"It's taken us 12 months, but she's just about to move in to a new place that's going to be absolutely perfect for her," Mrs Miles said.
Ms Miles said she prides herself on going that extra mile and finding different ways her clients need support.
Mrs Miles is currently working from 7am to 7pm, six days a week and said at the moment, she is doing about 100 hours a fortnight.
"I do a school run in the morning, in-between that I have a client, I then do the afternoon school run and then I have another client in the afternoon," she said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
