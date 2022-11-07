The Maitland Mercury
Hireup Good Life Award for support worker Hayley Miles

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated November 7 2022 - 2:37pm, first published 12:07pm
One of Hireup's Good Life Award winners, Hayley Miles from East Maitland. Picture supplied.

East Maitland's Hayley Miles has been a support worker for three years and often goes that extra mile when supporting her clients.

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

