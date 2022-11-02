Hunter Valley Wildlife Park at Nulkaba is recognising community heroes with free entry on selected dates in November for people who work in nominated occupations.
Nurses are the first cab off the rank, with free entry from November 1 to 7; followed by Defence personnel (November 8-14), tourism and hospitality workers (November 15-21) and retail workers (November 22-30).
Australian Wildlife Parks director of sales and marketing Sara Ang said the initiative is designed to reward people who work in these industries for their hard work during the pandemic and in general.
"We all know nurses and our Defence Force are heroes, but tourism and hospitality workers are sometimes under-recognised," Ms Ang said.
"Challenge doesn't even begin to describe how the last two years have been for them.
"And our retail workers have really kept things going all through COVID.
"We hope that spending some time with our animals will warm their hearts and souls."
People with these occupations must present proof of employment or valid ID at admissions at the wildlife park to redeem the free entry offer.
Tickets can be booked prior to their visit via the park website (huntervalleyzoo.com.au) or directly at the park.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
