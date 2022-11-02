Round 4 in Maitland District Cricket Association's 1st grade competition will be a Saturday-Sunday clash - match of the round between City United and Thornton Thunder in a top of the table clash at Robins Oval.
The experience of Josh Trappel and Andrew Vickery, top scorers from City last round, will be key against Thornton's in-form batting line-up with the Gabriel's racking up healthy scores early in the competition.
Norths will host Kurri Weston/Mulbring at Bolwarra Oval. Kurri Weston/Mulbring will be out to score their first victory points for this season in this match. Norths will look for redemption, after being bowled out for 47 against Eastern Suburbs last weekend.
Tenambit/Morpeth take on defending premiers Western Suburbs at Morpeth Oval. Tenambit/Morpeth have shown considerable improvement since last season - last week accruing a healthy total against in-form Thornton Thunder, with captain Adam Sidoti leading from the front with a half century. Wests will look to captain Mitch Fisher and keeper-batter Shannon Threlfo to continue their momentum this season, after narrowly defeating Raymond Terrace last round.
Raymond Terrace are at home against Eastern Suburbs in what should be a tightly fought match. Easts will be confident coming off their commanding victory against Norths last round. After a narrow defeat at the hands of Wests last round, Raymond Terrace will look to bounce back against Easts.
