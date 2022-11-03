The Maitland Mercury
Maitland drug supply case: Elizabeth Ann Cox pleads guilty to drug and firearm charges at Newcastle Local Court

Madeline Link
Madeline Link
Updated November 3 2022 - 12:20pm, first published 12:15pm
Elizabeth Ann Cox has pleaded guilty to a string of drug and gun charges in Newcastle Local Court.

A MAITLAND woman has pleaded guilty to a string of drug and firearm charges after police caught her trading a jewellery bag filled with $55,000 in cash for 277 grams of methylamphetamine in November, last year.

