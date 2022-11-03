After a turbulent week of lobbying, NSW Agriculture Minister Dugald Saunders will meet with Maitland farmers who are facing uncertainty over the slaughter of all honey bees within the varroa mite eradication zone.
The details of the meeting are still being finalised but it is expected that within the next two weeks farmers will be able to share their plight with Mr Saunders.
It will likely occur over a Zoom meeting instead of in person.
Slow Food Earth Market Maitland chairwoman Amorelle Dempster welcomed the news, saying it had been a real challenge to make Mr Saunders listen to the crisis unfolding here on local farms.
"The fact that he has agreed to meet with us is great, we are waiting for a date confirmation but we know it will be in the next two weeks," she said.
"We can't wait until December, we need to have this conversation with the minister before the baiting program is unleashed here in full swing.
"We had wanted a face-to-face meeting but we are running out of time so it doesn't matter if it's online or in person, we just need to speak to him."
The varroa mite was first detected at the Port of Newcastle in June and Maitland farmers say they have been continually left in the dark about the future of their farms in an environment without honey bees.
Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison said she had been trying to get a meeting with Mr Saunders since September and tried again late last week, to no avail.
She then spoke with his chief of staff where she relayed the concerns of Maitland farmers - and the Slow Food Earth Market team - and called for a meeting with farmers.
"We can't play politics with this issue and I told them that. Labor has taken a very constructive approach to this," she said.
"I've said they aren't getting the agricultural perspective into this. I think it has created a little bit of a scurry on their side."
Ms Aitchison received a message from the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) on Wednesday where they expressed interest in holding a meeting.
"They're still playing games, but my understanding is there is a meeting happening," she said.
Mr Saunders said there were almost 2000 staff working on the varroa mite response and there were several support services available if people needed help.
"I am in constant contact with the Australian Honey Bee Council, the NSW Apiarists Association, as well as representatives from impacted industries like the almond industry and of course DPI who is leading the response," he said.
"I have also attended round-table discussions in Coffs Harbour and Port Stephens to talk about the impacts on pollination and I will continue to hear the concerns of those affected."
Mr Saunders said the concept of using native bees for pollination has been discussed and DPI was working closely with the groups that have seen a major impact.
