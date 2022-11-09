The Maitland Mercury
Nominations for Maitland City Council's annual awards are now open

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated November 9 2022 - 4:59pm, first published 3:30pm
Maitland City Council's most recent Citizen and Young Citizen of the Year award recipients, taken on Australia Day this year. From left, Mayor Philip Penfold, Citizen of the Year Melita Chilcott, Young Citizen of the Year Montana Duggan and Member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison. Picture supplied.

Maitland City Council is calling for nominations for its Annual Awards as part of Council's Awards and Recognition Program.

