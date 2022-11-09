Maitland City Council is calling for nominations for its Annual Awards as part of Council's Awards and Recognition Program.
The six annual awards recognise those who significantly contributed to the Maitland community, broader society or achieved in the fields of creative art or sport.
Maitland City Council announcing two new awards, which will be Sportsperson and Creative Arts Person of the Year.
Mayor Philip Penfold said, the inclusion of the Sportsperson and Creative Arts Person of the Year is a positive inclusion that will open the Annual Awards to a broader section of the community.
"Sports and the arts are two things that Maitland is well known to punch above its weight for," he said.
Cr Bill Hackney was a previous Maitland Citizen of the Year in 2015 for his work with local football clubs and Metford Neighbourhood Watch before becoming a Councillor, and said he was honoured to be added to the outstanding list of previous recipients.
The six awards look to recognise a broad range of people across Maitland, including Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, Sportsperson of the Year, Creative Arts Person of the Year, Creative Arts Person of the Year, City of Maitland Medal and City of Maitland Service Award.
Winners of each award will be presented at a special Australia Day ceremony on January, 26.
Nominations close on Sunday, November 27.
For more information or to nominate someone for award, visit the Maitland City Council website and fill out the digital form.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
