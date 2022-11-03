There's no one better than Michael (Mick) Fairleigh and Paul Doherty to give a walking tour of Louth Park.
The old friends, known as the Louth Park Mob, grew up in the suburb together in the 1960s and have racked up a few stories to tell since then.
Now, they've teamed up with Maitland Regional Museum to host the Louth Park heritage walk on Sunday, November 13.
The walk will tour iconic Louth Park sites like the corner store, Rose's Bakehouse, Len Rose's shop and Maitland Showground.
Attendees will learn something new, and for those with history in Louth Park it will bring up fond memories.
Mick and Paul have lots of interesting tales to share, from spooky ghost stories to memories of street cricket games - back when about one car came through Louth Park Road every 30 minutes.
They'll talk about the first house to get a television in Louth Park, and what excitement it stirred in the neighbourhood, and about their favourite treats at the beloved corner store.
They even have stories from the 1955 flood - when Paul was only two-years-old he and his family were evacuated from their Louth Park Road home by the army.
The walk focuses on the people and places of Louth Park from about 1958 to 1970.
Paul said growing up, Louth Park felt like the Garden of Eden.
"I often say I reckon we had the best childhood ever, the memories we've got and everything, I never wanted it to end," he said.
Maitland Regional Museum president Janece McDonald said it's stories like these that bring history to life.
"The museum is really looking forward to presenting this walk," Dr McDonald said.
"We feel that a lot of our suburbs have been neglected and it's really nice to have someone who actually grew up in it to tell the stories and bring it to life."
The Louth Park Walk is on Sunday, November 13 at 2pm and will be followed by afternoon tea at Brough House.
It will go for about an hour and a half and will be on flat terrain. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children.
Bookings are essential, email maitlandrmuseum@gmail.com or call 4933 4450.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
