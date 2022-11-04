Hard work and dedication pays off for Valley Aquatic Club's Ashleigh Oberekar.
The 21-year-old has been selected for the Mighty Blues Swimming NSW Touring Team, and will compete in the 2022 Toyota US Open at the end of November.
Oberekar is one of nine Mighty Blues making the flight to Greensboro, North Carolina for the competition.
She will compete in the 100m and 200m breaststroke and 200m individual medley races.
Selection for the touring team comes after great results at the 2022 Australian Swimming Championships at Adelaide Aquatic Centre in May.
Oberekar came 6th in 200m breaststroke, 8th in 100m breaststroke, 11th in 400m individual medley and 21st in 200m individual medley.
Recently, Oberekar competed in the 2022 Australian Short Course Championships at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre in August.
She came 3rd in 200m breaststroke, 9th in 100m breaststroke, 6th in 400m individual medley and 15th in 200m individual medley.
Oberekar said she is feeling very excited to travel with great swimmers and coaches.
"I'm nervous as I would be with any competition, but I think more so because it's my first time competing overseas," she said.
Her coach Sam Frame will be attending the US Open as part of the Mighty Blues coaching team.
Oberekar trains an intense 14 times a week; 10 two-hour pool sessions, three gym sessions and one pilates session.
She said it's all worth it, though.
"It's all for my dream and my goals," she said.
"My swimming career will only be available short term, I can't pick it up when I'm 30 or 40 so I need to to take this opportunity while I can."
Oberekar joined Valley Aquatic Club, who train at Maitland Aquatic Centre, and started swimming competitively at 15-years-old.
She said her goal is to represent Australia.
"My goals and my dream has been the entire time to make an international team and represent Australia whether that be at the Olympics or World Championships, Commonwealth Games, I'm not too fazed on the destination," she said.
"[I'm] really trying to work to be able to represent Australia."
After the competition Oberekar will stay in the US to attend a training camp in Los Angeles.
The NSW touring team also includes Gabriel Gorgas (Knox Pymble), Joseph Hamson (Knox Pymble), James Koch (Sydney University), Angus Menzies (Knox Pymble) and Ryan Wilkes (Sydney University). Oberekar is the only woman on the team and only swimmer from a club outside of Sydney.
The team will be led by head coach Paul Bruce (Sydney University), and coaches Nick Dobson (Knox Pymble) and Sam Frame (Valley Aquatic).
The 2022 Toyota US Open is in Greensboro, North Carolina from Wednesday, November 30 to Saturday, December 3.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
