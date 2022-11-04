The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Valley Aquatic Club's Ashleigh OBerekar has made the NSW Mighty Blues Touring Team

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
November 4 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ashleigh Oberekar at the 2022 Short Course Championships at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre in August. Picture supplied.

Hard work and dedication pays off for Valley Aquatic Club's Ashleigh Oberekar.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.