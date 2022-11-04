The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community
Meet the Locals

Meet the locals: Doris Bates on CWA, family and life in Maitland

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated November 5 2022 - 8:54am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
East Maitland CWA president Doris Bates with a quilt at the CWA hall. Picture by Jonathan Carroll.

Doris Bates has been known to spend so much time at East Maitland CWA, her husband and dog start to worry she isn't coming home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.