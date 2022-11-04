Doris Bates has been known to spend so much time at East Maitland CWA, her husband and dog start to worry she isn't coming home.
"My husband has said he's going to put my photo on the fridge so he doesn't forget me," she laughs.
The East Maitland CWA president is in her third year in the role, and is loving every moment of it.
From the community and friendship it provides, to the good it does in the community, there's lots to like about the association.
The ladies provide emergency packs of hygiene essentials to the hospital, hand-made blankets, beanies and scarves to the homeless, hand-made brightly coloured sheets for intensive care patients and teddies for children in hospital.
They also let groups use their hall, make library bags for school children and make donations to various charities.
Mrs Bates said a great thing about the association is members can participate as much or as little as they like.
"Come along and see how you feel about it," she said.
"We have a lovely group of friendly ladies and you don't have to do anything, or you can do something depending on what you want out of life.
"We can provide companionship, we can teach new skills like crocheting, knotting, candle making."
On the first Wednesday of each month, the ladies have a meeting, and on the second and third Wednesdays they have craft and friendship days - this is where the work gets done.
"Anybody is invited to come along to our craft and friendship days, you don't have to be a member, just come along," Mrs Bates said.
"CWA has over 8000 members in NSW so we must be doing something right."
Mrs Bates, who is now 75-years-old, came to Maitland from Germany when she was seven, and hasn't wanted to live anywhere else since.
She and her husband James, who was a real estate agent in Maitland, have been married for 52 years.
They have two children who have made Maitland home, and now they get to enjoy their five grandchildren living close by too.
"I'm very lucky," Mrs Bates said.
"I've got my five grandchildren around me and after all, family is everything."
Mrs Bates said she likes the people in Maitland.
"It's not like a big city and it's not a small country town, it's sort of in the middle," she said.
"It's a beautiful area to be living in, we're so close to the beaches, close to the vineyards.
"It's a lovely area and a great place to raise children."
At the CWA Mrs Bates will pass on the presidential baton to someone else next year, as three years is the recommended amount of time for one person to hold the title.
She encourages women of any age to come and see what it's like. "You can spend as much or as little time as you want with CWA, I really enjoy the company of the other ladies," she said.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
