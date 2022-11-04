Gillieston Heights and Metford residents are in for a treat with two new locations added to Maitland City Council's Street Eats program.
Joseph Maxwell Reserve in Gillieston Heights and McLeod Avenue Park in Metford are the two newest locations to join the popular Street Eats.
Maitland City Council Senior Place Activation Officer Portia Wendt said, Street Eats is a firm favourite with our local community.
"It's proven to be such a great way to bring people together and activate our local parks, reserves and open spaces," she said.
Street Eats brings together a mix of food trucks and live music by local artists to be enjoyed by all.
Bonjani Woodfired Pizza, Sammy's Tucker, Newcastle Spiral Spuds and Choux Patisserie are just a few of the food trucks that have made an appearance at previous Street Eats.
The line up for what food trucks will be on-site at each Street Eats is shared to Maitland City Council's Facebook page and the My Maitland website a week prior to the event.
Save the below dates for a night or afternoon of tasty food and live entertainment at a Street Eats near you.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
