A team of University of Newcastle engineering students are gearing up to compete in an international maritime robotics challenge, and a bunch of them hail from Maitland.
The Nu Marine team are in the workshop for up to 18 hours a day at the moment preparing for the 2022 Maritime RobotX Challenge, which is being held in Sydney from November 11 to 17.
The team has designed and built a boat - an autonomous surface vessel (ASV), engineered to navigate through the water without human intervention.
The ASV has sensors and uses a set of algorithms to safely navigate the water, using an integrated suite of sensors, hardware and software.
The Nu Marine team has engineered the ASVs navigation, vision, power, supervisory, guidance, propulsion, operator control station and safety systems.
Of the 12-person team, six are fourth year students working on the watercraft as their final year engineering project, and of those six, five are from Maitland.
The Maritime RobotX Challenge is sponsored by organisations like the United States government Office of Naval Research, the Australian Government Department of Defence and RoboNation.
Team leader Robert Weatherall, who graduated from Maitland Grossmann High School in 2018, said despite a few last-minute surprises, he is feeling good heading into the competition.
"I think we've got all the pieces of the puzzle and we've been fortunate to have a reasonable amount of under water testing," he said.
"We're in a really good position to absolutely be the best team the Newcastle uni's ever put forward."
Mr Weatherall said the vessel is intended to be used as a flat pack boat that can be deployed for various uses, and can be disassembled in about 10 minutes.
There is a vessel like it currently deployed in Queensland surveying coral reefs by going to different locations, dipping its camera in the water, taking a photo and logging the information.
Mr Weatherall said in the competition there will be a variety of tasks, including navigating buoys and hitting targets.
"There's a whole bunch of marker buoys, you drive the boat to the start and you hit go and it needs to look at the buoys and plan a path through the buoys," he said.
"There's a task that there's a ball cannon that shoots hand balls, and you have to scan an LED panel with the computer vision system to determine a colour and then depending on what colour you've seen, you then have to shoot a target that is that colour.
"They add new tasks every year, but it's generally autonomy tasks, navigation and identifying targets."
The team will take the vessel to the start line, press go, step back and it will perform the tasks without human intervention.
"The plan is to give next year's team a really solid foundation," Mr Weatherall said.
The Nu Marine team is Robert Weatherall (team leader and supervisory system), Mitchell Scales (battery management system), Sarah Creasey (guidance system), Liam Richards (vision system), Bella Sherring (navigation system), Isaac Smart (control and propulsion systems), Jack Humphreys (operator control station), Jay Gates, Joshua Baker, Nicholas Simmons, Alec Mowbray and Daniel Keen.
Find out more about NU Marine and their vessel at nuteams.org/teams/nu-marine.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
