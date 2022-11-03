Christmas is just around the corner and services like Carrie's Place need your help this festive season.
Carrie's Place Domestic Violence and Homelessness Service at High Street, East Maitland has put the call out for non-perishable Christmas food donations.
CEO of Carrie's Place, Jayne Clowes said the Christmas hampers, titled, 12 Days of Christmas Giving, will be distributed to Carrie's Place clients and their children.
"It's going to bring them some happiness and joy, especially with people wrapping the hampers," she said.
Christmas pudding, chocolates, lollies, a packet of sweet biscuits, orange juice and a box of Christmas bon bons are amongst some of the twelve items listed.
"Some people may not have the money to go and buy some nice Christmas goodies, so this gives them a little bit of cheer," Ms Clowes said.
Carrie's Place covers all areas across the Hunter, including Maitland, Dungog, Cessnock and Port Stephens, as well as some areas of the Upper Hunter.
Ms Clowes said, Carrie's Place has approximately 240 to 250 clients, including clients using their accommodation services.
"It's going to be a nice little box of goodies for them to share with the family," she said.
The Christmas hampers can be dropped off to the East Maitland office by December 9 or alternatively people can contact Carrie's Place to arrange a pick up.
Ms Clowes said, money donations and gift cards from Woolworth's or Coles are another way of giving to Carrie's Place this Christmas.
"I've been here for two years now and the first Christmas I was just really blown away by the support we get from the Maitland community," she said.
For more information, to get a copy of your Carrie's Place Christmas Hamper Checklist, or to make a financial donation please visit the Carrie's Place website.
