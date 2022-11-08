Higher School Certificate (HSC) students across the state can breathe a sigh of relief, following the final HSC exam taking place on Friday, November 4.
All Saints College, St Mary's student James Killen finished his final HSC exam on Thursday, November 3, and said he was feeling pretty relieved it was all done.
"The science exams weren't to bad this year, so it wasn't to horrible," he said.
James who studied Mathematics Extension Two and sat the three hour HSC exam said, that was by far the hardest exam.
"It was pretty difficult, I probably would have liked to have answered some more questions," he said.
James completed his HSC exam for advanced mathematics last year when he was in Year 11 and received a score of 90 and said he hopes to study engineering at university next year.
St Joseph's College, Lochinvar student Sophia Guadagnini sat her final HSC exam on Wednesday, November 2 and said she's so glad it's over.
"It was an overwhelming feeling of freedom when I finished my final exam," she said.
Sophia sat HSC exams for legal studies, business, religion, English, Personal Development, Health and Physical Education (PDHPE) and mathematics.
"I did a lot of past HSC papers, but these exams felt completely brand new," she said.
The business exam went for three hours and Sophia said the paper was jam packed.
Sophia who has Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) said, at times it could be difficult to remain focused.
"I have ADHD, so I have to be constantly doing something and it's just a bit difficult when your mind is stuck to one paper in one room for three hours," she said.
Sophia said her mum has always told her throughout her schooling years that she does not care what number she has on the sheet of paper.
"Just as long as I am a good person, and always strive to be one," she said.
Sophia hopes to study either architecture or interior design in the near future.
All Saints College, St Mary's student Penny Watt sat her last exam on Wednesday, November 2, and said all her exams went for three hours.
"I thought I was going to sit in there and have nothing to do but I was literally writing for the whole three hours," she said.
Penny sat exams for PDHPE, business, mathematics, English, religion, and community and family studies and said she had about two exams each week.
For Penny, hearing that she had early entry to study paramedicine at Charles Sturt university was a weight lifted off her shoulders.
"I found out I got early entry about a week before my HSC, I still wanted to try hard but it also took some pressure off," she said.
The HSC results land for students on December 16.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
