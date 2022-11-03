Beresfield-based Diggers Shuttle Service is in a similar position with an increased workload and not enough drivers. Diggers CEO Jamie Furner, said the company is getting smashed, particularly during peak times. "We're trying to have all our fleet on the road, but it's hard to get drivers," he said. Due to this, the current wait time for a taxi at peak times can be up to an hour. "It only takes two or three cars that go out of the area and it makes it harder."