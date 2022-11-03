Frustrated because you've had to wait some time for a cab? So are the operators of Maitland's two leading taxi companies.
While a shortage of drivers coupled with the city's huge residential growth are key factors in wait times of up to an hour, an increasing demand from the commercial sector is compounding the situation.
Managers from both Maitland Taxis and Diggers Shuttle Service said many businesses now use taxis as part of their day-to-day operations. The taxi companies said people don't realise that taxis also do school runs twice a day, sometimes travelling as far afield as Dungog, Branxton or Fingal Bay. They are called on by Maitland Community Care, Veteran Affairs and NDIS outlets. When club, pub or motor dealership courtesy bus services are down, it's taxis called in to help. Then there are medical jobs which can be anything from a patient trip to Sydney to an urgent blood delivery.
Maitland Taxi Service director Mark Marland said regional taxis do a lot of community work that members of the public do not realise. "People don't see taxi drivers taking people home with their shopping and carrying it into the kitchen for the elderly," he said.
As for peak times, Mr Marland said the busiest times for taxis are 8am to 9am, 2:30pm to 3:30pm and late Friday and Saturday nights. "We're incredibly busy Friday and Saturday nights, we can't keep up with the work."
Maitland Taxi Service has been operating for about 60 years and has a loyal customer following. "The loyalty of our customers is amazing, they are just adapting to waiting longer," Mr Marland said.
"We can always use drivers - we're doing pretty good but we always have shifts that aren't covered."
Maitland Taxis has a fleet of 29 vehicles with 100 full-time, part-time and casual drivers. It has vacancies for at least another 10 drivers.
Beresfield-based Diggers Shuttle Service is in a similar position with an increased workload and not enough drivers. Diggers CEO Jamie Furner, said the company is getting smashed, particularly during peak times. "We're trying to have all our fleet on the road, but it's hard to get drivers," he said. Due to this, the current wait time for a taxi at peak times can be up to an hour. "It only takes two or three cars that go out of the area and it makes it harder."
Mr Furner regularly advertises for drivers but hasn't had much luck. "The demand for taxi services has increased, however the availability of drivers hasn't," he said. Diggers has about 20 drivers and a fleet of 16 cabs covering Maitland and Kurri. They need to fill another six shifts. Mr Furner hopes to add another 10 to 15 taxis over the next year.
