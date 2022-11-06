Maitland and East Maitland to hold Remembrance Day services.

Remembrance Day services will be held at Maitland and East Maitland on Friday, November 11.
The East Maitland service will be at the East Maitland War Memorial starting at 10:40am.
East Maitland RSL Sub-Branch secretary, Neil Cromarty, said, if it rains the service will be moved inside to the East Maitland War Memorial Centre.
"We had to do that years ago when it rained, so we all moved into the hall and it seemed to work ok," he said.
The Maitland service will start at 10:30am at the WWI cenotaph in Maitland Park.
Afterwards, members of the Maitland RSL Sub-Branch and distinguished guests will head to Club Maitland City for a luncheon.
One Hundred and four years after the signing of the Armistice agreement which signaled an end to World War I, attendees of both services will pause and reflect with a minute's silence at 11am on the 11th day of the 11th month.
Maitland RSL Sub-branch president, Fred Goode, will lead the service and, said local schools have been invited to be a part of the Remembrance Day services.
"We've got two students from Maitland High School who will say the poems," said, Maitland RSL Sub-Branch secretary, Graham Solomons.
A number of local schools will also lay wreaths at the front of the WWI cenotaph.
Students from St Joseph's Primary School at East Maitland will read one of the prayers and students from Maitland Grossmann High School will read the poem, In Flanders Field at the East Maitland service.
Mr Cromarty said, the turnout last year was pretty quiet due to everyone getting over Covid.
"Hopefully the turnout will be bigger this year," he said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
