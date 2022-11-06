The Maitland Mercury
Maitland and East Maitland to hold Remembrance Day services.

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
November 7 2022 - 8:00am
Last year's Remembrance Day service at Maitland Park. Picture by Marina Neil.

Remembrance Day services will be held at Maitland and East Maitland on Friday, November 11.

