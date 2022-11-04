After three postponements and a lot of rain, the Hunter Region Showjumping Championships are finally on this weekend.
The three day event, which was originally scheduled for March, has been combined with the Hunter Valley Showjumping Club Spring Championships.
About 160 riders will saddle up at Bradley Park, Rutherford over the weekend from Friday, November 4 to Sunday, November 6.
Riders have come from the Hunter, Central Coast, North Coast and as far south as Canberra, with 915 rounds of jumping scheduled over the three days.
Olympian David Cooper is competing, as is international-level rider David Robertson.
There are two rings at the event, with ring one designed by Aran Ghafouri and judged by Karen Paradisi, and ring two designed by Mark Atkins and judged by Amanda Lyall.
After a worrying week of storm clouds and wild winds, the event kicked off on Friday at 8am and Hunter Valley Showjumping Club president Sue Middleton said she's glad it was finally able to go ahead.
"We're just so excited to be able to run the event," she said.
"There's so many cancellations, shows cancelled everywhere so we're just so happy to have it.
Ms Middleton said people have travelled hours to attend after their local shows in areas like Canberra were cancelled due to the rain.
"People are just so pleased to be out there, everyone's just floating," she said.
"Especially as they didn't get the rain last night, they've come here and it's just perfect, the grounds are perfect."
Across the two rings, riders are jumping from 60cm to 140cm.
The Hunter Region Showjumping Championships and Hunter Valley Showjumping Club Spring Championships are on at Bradley Park, Rutherford from now until Sunday, November 6.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
