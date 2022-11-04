The Maitland Mercury
Hunter Region Showjumping Championships and spring championships on this weekend

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated November 4 2022 - 4:06pm, first published 4:00pm
After three postponements and a lot of rain, the Hunter Region Showjumping Championships are finally on this weekend.

