More residential development is on the cards for Oakhampton in a plan before Maitland councillors.
Councillors will decide whether to pass the proposal for Keiza Road onto the NSW Department of Planning and Environment for a gateway determination at a meeting on Tuesday night.
The proposal asks for the site to be rezoned from primary production and rural landscape to general residential, primary production and environmental conservation.
The parcel of land in encompasses 14 properties. It borders the Hunter River on the northern side, existing residential development in Aberglasslyn on the west and Oakhamptom acreage on the east. It is expected the final zoning boundaries will be decided through the gateway process.
If approved, there would be a minimum lot size of 450 square metres in the residential area.
Council's senior strategic planner Gary Hamer said in a report it was "a logical extension to the existing Aberglasslyn residential lands to the west".
In other news:
"The intent of the planning proposal is to enable residential development outcomes and protection of environmentally significant areas," he said.
"The rezoning request has presented strong strategic merit including consistency across all state and local planning directions and policies regarding future residential development within the Maitland LGA."
Councillors will also decide whether to ask for community feedback on the plan and also undertake consultation with relevant government agencies.
They will also decide whether a report should be presented to the council after the public exhibition period that details any submissions that were received throughout the consultation process.
Passionate about community news
Passionate about community news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.