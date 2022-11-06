The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

A $5 million premium eco-cabin precinct for guests at Jimmys Beach is now officially open

Updated November 6 2022 - 12:45pm, first published 12:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Part of the $5 million investment spent at Jimmys Beach holiday park. Image supplied.

A $5 million premium eco-cabin precinct for guests at Jimmys Beach is now officially open after Reflections Holiday Parks and community and industry representatives, cut the ribbon last week to celebrate the new deluxe addition to the park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.