IT is the race that stops the city of Cessnock and is unlike any other event in the world.
The Cessnock CBD was overrun by a swarm of postie bikes on Sunday as the city hosted the seventh Australian Postie Bike Grand Prix.
After a three-year forced hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Postie Bike Grand Prix returned with a roar as about 150 riders in 68 teams chased fun and glory.
There were no mailbags to be seen and everyone was on the same route as riders pushed the 110CC postie bikes to the absolute limit in a hard, fast and entertaining race. The race is a truly unique event - there are other postie bike dashes and events, but Cessnock's Postie Bike Grand Prix is the only street bike GP race in the country and the only street bike GP race on postie bikes in the world.
This year's instalment attracted a wide range of riders from top professional road racers, speedway and dirt bike riders, to local recreational riders keen to have fun in relative safety.
You can't go very fast on a 110CC postie bike, of which Honda has made more than 100 million since 1953.
But riders on Sunday showed you can race to the absolute capacity of the machine as they sped around the Cessnock TAFE grounds and surrounding streets.
First held in 2014, the race - a free community event - has become popular with thousands lining the streets.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.