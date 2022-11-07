Maitland City Council has approved a development application for a state-of-the-art $120 million shopping centre right in the heart of Chisholm.
The centre, called Chisholm Plaza, will sit within the new property estate Waterford by AVID Property Group.
Expected to be completed in 2024, the centre will feature Woolworths and BWS liquor, as well as a second supermarket to be announced.
The shopping centre will also include over 40 specialty retailers, a 112-place early education centre, swim school, gym, medical/allied health care facilities, as well as cafes, restaurants and a tavern.
There will be 78 bicycle park racks, dedicated parent & disabled spaces, a mini-bus bay and eight drive-through click-and-collect bays.
The centre will have 15,000 square metres of lettable area including the two supermarkets, 668 parking spaces and five car charging stations.
Development company Revelop purchased the site in January, 2021 and, in consultation with Maitland City Council, started a complete redesign by BN Group Architects.
The development application, approved on September 29, says the premises will be located at 2-4 Heritage Drive.
Construction is due to start in April, 2023.
Revelop founding director Charbel Hazzouri said the company is committed to the development of the centre, which is a milestone for the local community.
"We had a vast pool of interest in the new centre design and site from numerous supermarket operators, however Woolworths Supermarkets was selected as the preferred major anchor," he said.
"Delivering the largest supermarket operator in Australia teamed with BWS liquor ensures the proposed centre will provide the community with the convenience and class they should expect from a local shopping centre."
Revelop's other founding director Anthony El-Hazouri said retail centres form the heart of great communities.
"They landmark and establish the local meeting place and satisfy, with the right retail mix, both the daily needs and wants of its customers," he said.
"Through our strategic partnerships with major retailers, we will bring these comforts to Chisholm Plaza with a unique offering we are proud to deliver."
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
