The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

Chisholm Plaza receives go ahead, will feature Woolworths, a swim school and tavern

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated November 7 2022 - 5:25pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artists mock-up of Chisholm Plaza. Picture supplied.

Maitland City Council has approved a development application for a state-of-the-art $120 million shopping centre right in the heart of Chisholm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.