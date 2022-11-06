The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Bitter & Twisted Boutique Beer Festival back after a hiatus and bitterer than ever

Updated November 7 2022 - 9:19am, first published 9:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AFTER a three-year hiatus, Bitter and Twisted boutique beer festival is back and bitterer than ever as thousands packed into Maitland Gaol for live music and more than 80 craft beers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.