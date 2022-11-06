The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Chandler-trained brothers set for 400m heats at Maitland

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated November 7 2022 - 9:28am, first published 9:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan and Jennifer Chandler with Duker's Diesel. Picture Wentworth Park Greyhounds

Bulga trainer Jennifer Chandler expects Duker's Diesel to fire on his return from injury and Duker's Chief to appreciate an outside draw when the brothers compete in heats of a 4th/5th grade series (400m) at Maitland on Monday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.