Chandler-trained brothers set for 400m heats at Maitland

Bulga trainer Jennifer Chandler expects Duker's Diesel to fire on his return from injury and Duker's Chief to appreciate an outside draw when the brothers compete in heats of a 4th/5th grade series (400m) at Maitland on Monday night.
Four heats of the series are part of the 12-race program, which starts at 6.49pm.
Duker's Chief has box six in heat two and Duker's Diesel the three in heat three. The pair, trained by Jennifer and Jordan Chandler, have taken different paths to the meeting but have both drawn suitably.
Duker's Diese is back from more than six weeks off after being checked and injured racing at Wentworth Park. Duker's Chief dead-heated last start for first with a late surge down the outside over the Maitland 400m.
"He's drawn better this week," Chandler said of Duker's Chief.
"He gets a better run from the outside boxes because he's a wide runner, so I feel good for him this week.
"Diesel, his last run at Wenty on Million Dollar Chase night, he tore his stomach muscle, so I've rested him. I want to take him back to Wenty but I thought I'd bring him back to the 400 at Maitland, which he hasn't done for a while, and see how he goes first.
"But he trialled at Gosford the other day in a really good time - 22.33, so he's come back really well and I think he should do well.
"He's got his favourite box as well. He can be a bit iffy at the start but he came out well at Gosford in his trial."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
