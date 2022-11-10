The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Deputy Mayor Mitchell Griffin calls out Member for Paterson Meryl Swanson over election pledges

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated November 10 2022 - 3:05pm, first published 2:48pm
Cr Mitchell Griffin (left). Picture by Simone De Peak. Member for Paterson Meryl Swanson (right). Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong.

Maitland Deputy Mayor and Liberal councillor Mitchell Griffin claims Federal Member for Paterson Meryl Swanson has broken a pre-election promise to upgrade Thornton roads, a claim Ms Swanson refutes.

