Maitland Deputy Mayor and Liberal councillor Mitchell Griffin claims Federal Member for Paterson Meryl Swanson has broken a pre-election promise to upgrade Thornton roads, a claim Ms Swanson refutes.
Cr Griffin has drawn attention to an article originally published in The Herald on April 25, 2022 where Ms Swanson introduced herself and some of her priorities ahead of the 2022 federal election.
In the article, Ms Swanson said "I will fast-track the M1 extension from Black Hill to Raymond Terrace and upgrade roads at Heddon Greta and Thornton".
Cr Griffin said in the October federal budget there was no mention of upgrades to Thornton roads or fast tracking the M1 extension.
He said the Thornton roads network needs $50 million in funding to meet population growth in the area.
"This is the third broken promise in just six months from Ms Swanson following her failure to fast-track the M1 extension, and delivering only half of the funding promised $2 million for upgrades to Cooks Square Park," he said.
Following the federal budget announcement, Ms Swanson told The Mercury she expected to see the other $1 million promised for Cooks Square Park delivered in the upcoming May budget.
Cr Griffin said he intends on launching a community petition calling on Ms Swanson and the federal government to "reverse their decision to break this promise".
"Maitland is the fastest growing regional city in NSW," he said.
"These upgrades are pivotal in catching up with growth in the area.
"This now leaves our city a long way behind, with residents who use the roads paying the price."
Cr Griffin believes a lot of residents in Thornton, Morpeth and Chisholm voted for Ms Swanson because of this promise.
"We have now seen three broken promises in the last six months. The Maitland community are really starting to question Ms Swanson's ability to deliver on promises," he said.
"Council even followed up with a letter to the Labor federal government in July. The least we should be able to expect is that pre-election promises are followed through.
"All I'm asking for is that the member follows through on her promise and that our residents in the area get a fair go."
Ms Swanson has said the quote "I will fast-track the M1 extension from Black Hill to Raymond Terrace and upgrade roads at Heddon Greta and Thornton" was about election priorities, and commitments were never made in these areas.
"The Newcastle Herald article asked each candidate to outline our priorities for our region not all our election commitments and among my priorities for this term of parliament was working on solutions for road congestion around the Maitland LGA (with reference to Thornton)," she said.
"As Cr Griffin well knows this is a state and council issue which I am eager to support, however funding was never committed by neither federal Liberal nor Labor government.
"I remain committed to ensuring all levels of government find a solution for road congestion around Maitland LGA and will continue to work with Maitland Council on this issue.
"Whilst Labor and I did not commit to this as an election commitment, we are supportive of action and will work with all levels of government to address this problem."
She said the federal Labor government is continuing its election commitment to use federal bargaining powers to pressure the NSW Liberal government into delivering the M1 project faster.
For Cooks Square Park, Ms Swanson said she remains dedicated to delivering the promised $2 million.
"Labor is delivering $1 million of the funding needed in the October budget to assist the council and the club in progressing with the finalisation of the planning stage," she said.
"I intend to deliver the last of the funding needed in the May budget once the club and council have more up-to-date detailed costings and a mutually agreed timeline."
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
