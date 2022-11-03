Local residents may be surprised to learn that we have been recycling at home via the yellow-top bin for 25 years.
This year marks the 25th anniversary of the service for Cessnock, Lake Macquarie and Maitland residents and businesses. These councils were the first in the Hunter region to offer the fortnightly collection service. They formed a not-for-profit company called Hunter Resource Recovery (HRR).
HRR administers the service on behalf of these councils and Singleton Council, which joined the company in 2014.
Initially servicing some 96,000 homes each fortnight, the service has now grown to 151,000 in 25 years.
Company CEO Roger Lewis has been there since the very beginning. He has witnessed the strong community support for the service and directly attributes the company's success to residents' desire to recycle right and care for the environment.
The simple act of recycling has directly contributed to a healthier local environment by recycling more than 750,000 tonnes of products - enough to fill 20 million wheelie bins.
HRR acknowledges the long-standing relationship with Solo Resource Recovery, which has been contracted to collect, sort and recycle all products since 1997.
"Local residents should be proud of their achievements," Mr Lewis said. "The simple act of recycling has had such a mammoth environmental benefit and has assured a cleaner future for our children and grandchildren. This is extremely important as we celebrate National Recycling Week.
"Through HRR's education programs, plus the REAL Team inspection program, it is acknowledged that we have some of the cleanest product recovered in the state. This is a direct result of the community supporting recycling and all residents should own these results."
In Cessnock, more than 25,000 residents recycle about 150kg a year; over 25 years this is equivalent to 3.4 million wheelie bins. That means 793,000 cubic metres kept from going to landfill.
In Lake Macquarie, more than 83,000 residents recycle around 200kg a year, which over 25 years is equivalent to 11 million wheelie bins, saving 2.56 million cubic metres from landfill.
More than 34,5000 Maitland residents recycle around 160kg a year, which over 25 years is equivalent to 4.4 million wheelie bins - that's more than one million cubic metres kept from landfill.
In Singleton, 9260 residents recycle around 150kg a year. Over 25 years, this is equivalent to 1.2 million wheelie bins, saving 280,000 cubic metres from landfill.
"Perhaps many do not realise the significance of undertaking this daily task, however you just need to read the results to see that every person, every day is making a positive contribution," Mr Lewis said.
"Twenty million wheelie bin loads of recyclables - that's really impressive. On behalf of our member councils, we wish to thank each resident for their ongoing support."
Twenty million wheelie bin loads of recyclables - that's really impressive.- Hunter Resource Recovery CEO Roger Lewis
Regional scrap metal dealer Matthews Metal Management (MMM) was acquired by InfraBuild Recycling in November 2019.
The MMM business continues to trade successfully today offering regional NSW exceptional metal and e-waste recycling services from the current five locations. MMM plays a key strategic role in InfraBuild's vertically integrated business.
Steel is a building block of society; our transport network, hospitals, schools, stadiums and homes are built on foundations of steel.
And steel will continue to play an essential role in helping shape our nation's future.
In fact, steel demand is predicted to increase significantly by 2050.
As Australia celebrates National Recycling Week, it's important to recognise one of steel's greatest qualities: it is infinitely recyclable.
Steel can be both recycled to make new steel and upcycled to produce a higher quality of steel.
The primary way this is done is via electric arc furnace-based steelmaking processes, which also produce significantly lower carbon emissions than traditional blast furnace steelmaking methods.
Globally, many steel manufacturers are transitioning or preparing to transition to electric arc furnaces as the industry pursues a decarbonised future.
InfraBuild has been using electric arc furnace-based processes to manufacture steel as part of its long-standing vertically integrated operations, which comprise recycling, manufacturing and distribution and processing.
As more companies adopt these processes, demand for recyclable scrap metals will continue to grow.
At the InfraBuild recycling sites, including the Hexham facility, scrap metals are sourced through local recycling solutions for households, local government, mining, demolition, automotive and waste companies.
In the past year, these facilities have recovered about 1.4 million tonnes of recycled metals across the country.
InfraBuild then uses this scrap metal to manufacture steel billets at one of its two electric arc furnaces at Laverton in Victoria and Rooty Hill in NSW.
These steel billets are then used by InfraBuild and other fabricators to manufacture products which are used in everything from bedding springs and agricultural fencing to the reinforcing in large-scale projects.
This marks steel's full journey in the circular economy - steel that may have once been part of a fridge is shredded and combined with a host of other scrap metals to make new steel, which is then sold back into the market in another product.
It is this notion of the circular economy that makes recycling so important. As more steelmakers adopt electric arc furnace-based methods, demand for scrap will keep growing.