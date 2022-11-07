Despite some threatening dark clouds earlier in the week, the sun shone over Bradley Park for the Hunter Region Showjumping Championships on the weekend.
From Friday to Sunday (November 4-6) 160 riders and their horses put their best hoof forward in the ring, soaring over jumps ranging from 60cm to 140cm.
After three rain-related postponements, Hunter Valley Showjumping Club made the decision to merge the championships with their regular November show, the Hunter Region Spring Showjumping Championships.
The winner of the Grand Prix was ex-Olympian David Cooper riding Victory Day.
Hunter Valley Showjumping Club president Sue Middleton said this was the first event run under the banner of new equestrian organisation HorseSport Australia.
"We were very happy with the success of the event and the winner of the HorseSport Australia Amateur Class was Paige McBain," she said.
"Paige took out both first and second placings.
"We had competitors from the North Coast, New England and Canberra areas."
Middleton said the event was an enormous success with good entry numbers and classes catering for both grass-roots locals and ex-Olympians.
"There was an amazing feeling of relief and satisfaction that we were finally at the event and the weather conditions were perfect," she said.
"Considering the Australian Championships were on the same weekend in Victoria and some of our regulars had gone south, we were very pleased with the numbers and quality of entrants.
"The judges commented on how organised the competitors were, even after such a break, and the classes ran smoothly all weekend."
Middleton said the two course designers Mark Atkins and Aran Ghafouri, both from Sydney, built suitable and challenging tracks all weekend, and a great bunch of volunteers helped the event run smoothly.
"Caroline Cooper did her usual super job of running the canteen and kept competitors, officials, volunteers and spectators fed and water all weekend," she said.
Class 111 (1.05m) - Paton Simpson riding Port Commands; Class 112 (1.10-1.15m) - Tara Sheridan riding Views Reflection; Class 113 (1.20m) - Bethany Hirst riding Sandhills Bliss; Class 114 (1.30m) - Emily Riley riding Rhapsody In Blue; Class 121a (1.05m) - Emily Farr riding Versace Ari Z; Class 121b (1.05m) - Paton Simpson riding Port Commands; Class 122a (1.10-1.15m) - Taylor Smith riding Karizmah Tiara; Class 122b (1.10-1.15m) - Makaylah Fenwick riding Grace And Glory; Class 123a (1.20m) - Taylor Smith riding Karizmah Tiara; Class 123b (1.20m) - Georgia Van der Drift riding Regal; Class 124 (1.30m) - Ashley Cutler riding Emcee Vagabond; Class 131 (Tuffrock 1.05-1.10m) - Paton Simpson riding Port Commands; Class 132 (Horsesport Australia amateur 1.15m) - Paige McBain riding Greengrove Hestia; Class 133.1 (Mitchell Integrated Therapy Grand Prix 1.30-1.40m) - Ashley Cutler riding Kinnordy Rhena; Class 133.2 (Mitchell Integrated Therapy Grand Prix 1.30-1.40m) - David Cooper riding Victory Day; Class 134 (Alan Hodge Memorial Rug sponsored by Roycroft Stables 1.20m) - Matt Irvine riding Chalina DP.
Class 211a (Farmland Co 60cm) - Jane Tudor riding Hope the Brumby; Class 211b (Gresford Garage & Rural 60cm junior) - Candice Ronson riding Luckier; Class 212a (Mitchell Integrated Therapy 70cm) - Makaylah Fenwick riding Rainbow Man; Class 212b (Oakwood Products 70cm junior) - Mackenzie Bending riding Painted Blue; Class 213a (Tuffrock 80cm) - Makaylah Fenwick riding Let It Be; Class 213b (IndiBell Farm 80cm junior) - Jesper Barrett riding Monty; Class 214a (Alkapellets & Biomec Equine 95cm) - Elodie Emmett-Mourlet riding Fly Too High; Class 214b (95cm junior) - Zachary Irwin riding Strawberry; Class 221a (Parrakoola Park Thoroughbreds 60cm) - Trista Mitchell riding Kitra Park Dazzle Me; Class 221b (Goodwood Saddlery 60cm junior) - Amelia Razon riding Delarose Prince Caspian; Class 222a (Farmland Co 70cm) - Trista Mitchell riding Kitra Park Dazzle Me; Class 222b (Mitchell Integrated Therapy 70cm junior) - Lillian Forrester riding Lamondale Momentum; Class 223a (Parrakoola Park Thoroughbreds 80cm) - Emma Thomson riding Irish Reign; Class 223b (Proctor Contracting 80cm junior) - Jasmine Cook riding Sherbet Wizz Fizz; Class 223c (TSHA-Inglis 80cm) - Makaylah Fenwick riding Let It Be; Class 224a (Tuffrock 95cm) - Emma Brauer riding Romac Pepe; Class 224b (Views Equestrian 95cm junior) - Zachary Irwin riding Strawberry; Class 224c (TSHA-Inglis 95cm) - Makaylah Fenwick riding Rainbow Man; Class 231a (Oakwood Products 65cm) Robyn Parker riding Alakazam; Class 231b (Oakwood Products 65cm junior) - Lyla Brammall riding Venus; Class 232a (Newcastle Fire Extinguisher Service 75cm) - Anika Rodgers riding Brenda; Class 232b (Proctor Contracting 75cm junior) - Ruby Huggett riding Ridgeview Prince; Class 233a (Mitchell Integrated Therapy 85cm) - Makalyah Fenwick riding Rainbow Man); Class 233b (Farmland Co 85cm junior) - Jasmine Cook riding Sherbet Wizz Fizz; Class 234a (Jester Park 1m) - Makaylah Fenwick riding The Garrett; Class 234b (Peter Dymond Removals 1m junior) - Liam Mackenzie-Smith riding Go Gecko.
Visit equussentials for full results.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
