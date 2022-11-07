Kurri Weston Mulbring beat Northern Suburbs in one-run thriller

Kurri Weston Mulbring claimed a thrilling one-run victory against Northern Suburbs in their two-day round four Maitland first grade fixture on the weekend.
Warriors all-rounder Steve Abel dismissed Matthew Sugden for 85 caught by James Dunston with the score on 202, just one short of KWM's total of 203.
Sugden fell agonisingly short of delivering an unlikely victory at Bolwarra Oval, coming to the crease with the score at 5-84 and sharing in a 59-run ninth wicket stand with Fletcher Cousins (22).
He steered Norths to within two runs of victory in a 10-run final wicket partnership with Rodney Hines (0).
Abel finished with 4-48 off 20.2 overs, with Scott Robertson taking 3-45 off 20 and Nicholas Neild 2-33 off 15.
Sugden's brother Ben was the other major contributor with the bat for Norths making 49 before being caught behind by Tyler Power off the bowling of Joel Mulder.
The Warriors were all out for 203 on day one on Saturday, with four batters falling for ducks.
Sam Dalibozek made another final skipper's knock top scoring with 69, while Josh Tuckwell made 34 and Nick Neild finished on 25 not out.
David Hancock was outstanding with the ball for Norths taking 4-34 off 17 overs, while Mike Wilson (2-27) and Jordan Callinan (2-37) both chimed in with two wickets.
Norths negotiated a tricky 20 overs at the end to finish on 1/35.
In other games on the weekend, Western Suburbs batter Andrew Trappel made an electrifying 109 not out off just 117 balls in his side's 120-run win against Tenambit Morpeth at Morpeth Oval.
Wests made a massive 8/354 declaring in the 72nd over with opener Riley Harrison making 71 off 78 balls and tail-ender Curtis Pratt 77 off 83 balls. Cameron Wynn took 3-53 for the Bulls.
Tenambit Morpeth was all out for 234 with captain Adam Sidoti unbeaten on 69 and Mathew Wind making a whirlwind 58 off just 43 balls including 11 fours and a six.
Luke Kealy was the star with the ball for Wests taking 5-24 off 18 overs and skipper Mitchell Fisher finished with 3-59.
Thornton claimed a rare win against City United in the top-of-the-table clash at Robins Oval winning by 63 runs.
The Thunder posted 251 on day one after receiving a flying start with opener Jono Gabriel scoring 59 and Jake Moore making 66 in the middle order. Todd Francis was the best with the ball taking 4-73 off 33 overs in his return from a side strain.
The Trappel brothers Matt and Josh led City's response. Skipper Matt top scored with 72 and Josh was run out for 41. Dan Willis picked up four wickets as the Thorton's bowlers put the clamps on City's normal free-flowing scoring.
In the final game, Eastern Suburbs collected the six points with a three wicket win against Raymond Terrace at Jack Collins Oval.
The Lions were all out for 106 as Riley Horrocks led his young team from the front taking 5-46. The Griffins made 7/117 in reply with Joe Hancock top scoring with 46 and Jack Bennett making 36.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.