Morpeth's bicentenary celebrations kick off November 19

Updated November 7 2022 - 5:24pm, first published 3:30pm
Morpeths iconic 1898 timber truss bridge, which will be closed to traffic and open to the public on the Sunday. Picture supplied.

The historic township of Morpeth's bicentenary celebrations are on next weekend, featuring a jam-packed itinerary across two fun-filled days.

