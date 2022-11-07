The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

East Maitland Rotary's Cinders Track Mural unveiled near Victoria Street Station

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
November 8 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wayne Johnson, Brian Morgan, Jenny Aitchison and Glenda Briggs with the Cinders Track Mural plaque. Picture supplied.

The Rotary Club of East Maitland has officially launched its Cinders Track Mural near Victoria Street Station, designed to deter graffiti.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.