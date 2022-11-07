The Rotary Club of East Maitland has officially launched its Cinders Track Mural near Victoria Street Station, designed to deter graffiti.
On Saturday, November 5 the Rotary club cooked up a free sausage sizzle while member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison officially launched the mural.
The Rotary club has been regularly removing tags along the pathways leading to Victoria Street Station for almost a decade, and to leave a long-lasting impact and to deter graffiti the members decided to put up a mural.
The club received a grant for $14,377 under the NSW Community Building Partnerships 2021 program, and Newcastle artists UP&UP were commissioned with the artwork.
Mural coordinator Glenda Briggs said already, local residents and laneway users have told the club the mural makes them feel safer.
"We also wanted to recognise the traditional owners of the area and celebrate our 60 years of serving the local community that ticked over in June 2021," she said.
Ideas from young people in local schools, Headspace Maitland and Mindaribba Local Aboriginal Land Council informed the mural's design.
The community also had the opportunity to vote on the two concept proposals for the mural that features the railway, the Hunter River, and surrounding environment.
With the mural was completed Rotary volunteers applied a protective coating in October to ensure this new artwork lasts for many years to come.
They also removed accumulated rubbish, trimmed overhanging vegetation along the route, tidied the weedy verges in front of the mural and established some hardy ground cover plants.
Rotary Club of East Maitland president Brian Morgan said the mural has come to life because of a dream, and the club's commitment to making a difference in the community.
"Creating the mural has spanned almost three years and three Rotary presidents," he said.
"It was also only possible due to the $14,377 grant from the NSW Government's Community Building Partnerships program and through the willing contribution of our many partners.
"So far, our club members have put in more than 160 hours of volunteer time on the mural.
"The mural team comprised: Glenda Briggs, Alison Crane, Brian Morgan, Geoff Hicks, Dallas Horadam and Stacy Jacobs."
The mural was finished on September 15 and Ms Briggs said a protective anti-graffiti coating has been applied to the mural.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
