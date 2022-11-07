The Maitland Mercury
Maitland's Harry Scowen averages 103.5 after opening rounds of CNZ comp

By Michael Hartshorn
November 8 2022 - 8:00am
Harry Scowen made an impressive 159 for Maitland Maroon Under-17s against Inverell. Picture supplied.

Maitland Maroon Under-17s will be looking for another electrifying start from opener Harry Scowen who goes into Sunday's round three Central North Zone game against Namoi averaging more than 100 at better than a run a ball.

