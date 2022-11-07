Maitland's Harry Scowen averages 103.5 after opening rounds of CNZ comp

Maitland Maroon Under-17s will be looking for another electrifying start from opener Harry Scowen who goes into Sunday's round three Central North Zone game against Namoi averaging more than 100 at better than a run a ball.
Scowen, who is playing first grade with University in the Newcastle competition, made 48 in Maroon's opening round win against Maitland Gold and followed it up with an incredible 159 off 140 deliveries against Inverell in round two.
Maroon posted 4/327 to beat Inverell 6/203 at Scone after beating Maitland Gold by 80 runs in a round one. The victory included a top score of 96 by Maroon's Thomas Thorpe.
Maitland Gold had the bye in round two and face second placed Tamworth Blue at Tamworth on Sunday.
Coalfields, who have yet to post a win, have the bye.
In the Under-13 George Denton Shield, Maitland Maroon play Moree and Maitland Gold face Narrabri in Tamworth.
Maroon has two wins from two game with Nicholas Hair taking an impressive 5-4 in his side's 3-34 to 10-33 win against Inverell last round.
Maitland Gold had the bye after losing to Coalfields by 89 runs in round one.
Coalfields sit on top of the table just ahead of Maitland Maroon with their second big win. After being all out for 172 they dismissed Moree for just nine run. They face Tamworth Gold in Tamworth on Sunday.
In the Under-15 John Kilborn Shield, Maitland Maroon and Gold are both on the road facing Gunnedah and Narrabri respectively at Tamworth. Coalfields are also in action at Tamworth where they face Tamworth Gold.
Maitland Maroon are undefeated after beating Armidale by 60 runs in round one and beating Maitland Gold by nine-wickets in round two.
Maroon dismissed Gold for 128 and made 1/129 in reply off 21 overs. Maroon captain Harrison Dunn made 48 off 47 balls and Sam Holz was unbeaten on 45.
Gold the bottom aged team lost by three wickets to Coalfields in round one when they were all out for 157.
Coalfields, who were nine-wicket winners against Gunnedah in round two, play Tamworth Gold in Tamworth on Sunday.
