Grace Panella hits ton with Beatboxer at Newcastle

Young driver Grace Panella brought up her century of career winners on Monday at Newcastle Paceway to continue a memorable season.
Panella, the younger sister of former champion Hunter driver Lauren Tritton, who is now based in the US, took out the opening race with Beatboxer for boss and Cessnock trainer Clayton Harmey.
Beatboxer, a $2 favourite, led from gate four en route to a two-metre win from the Darren Elder-trained, Brad Elder-driven Nifty Studleigh.
Panella, 20, has also represented NSW at the Australian Drivers' Championship at Globe Derby and scored her first metropolitan winner this year.
In the next race on Monday, Brad Elder made it back-to-back wins with Lil Ripper as her trainer and driver at Newcastle since the mare came from New Zealand.
Sydney-based reinsman Josh Gallagher had a winning double on the program with Cameron Davies-trained Rock De Ark and Denis Maricic's Brexitt.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
