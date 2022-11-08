SALLY Del Valle Ascarza's childhood in Peru wasn't one of privilege but her taste for finer things was influenced by those around her.
"Dad was from a poor background and his sisters emigrated to France and worked hard. One of my aunts couldn't have kids and spent her money on us; I remember she gave me a pair of her Prada shoes that were barely worn," she says.
Ms Del Valle Ascaraza went to university and completed a law degree and practised as a lawyer for four years before realising it wasn't her passion.
In the well-heeled footsteps of her aunts, she left Peru and headed to New Zealand, at the time the only country with a working holiday program agreement with her homeland. She worked in hospitality before moving to Newcastle in 2020.
On November 11, the 36-year-old will hold a launch party in Wickham for her online business LuxCorner (lux means "light" in Latin), offering for hire designer handbags by brands including YSL, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Givenchy, Jimmy Choo and Valentino. Her launch is supported by local businesses Meg Lewis, Eastend Wardrobe, Stone Collective Hire, She Styles, For Her Studio, and Warike Sydney.
LuxCorner is inspired by her love of fashion, in particular, accessories.
"I realised that fashion was my form of expression, how I dress and style myself to be different," she says. "Over the years, I lost and gained weight and it made me realise the only thing tagging along with me was my accessories, my handbags. They are also gender and size inclusive."
Ms Del Valle Ascaraz started her business in 2020, her bags stocked in other local stores. After multiple lockdowns she decided to go solo. She rents items for four or seven days, with prices starting at about $80.
It makes sense to her to rent the bags she can't use regularly: "I always share my clothes, at uni particularly, and obviously I never got anything out of it, but I thought if I have access to these bags, I might as well share them and help others feel good."
LuxCorner is targeted at women who need a bag for a special occasion and can't justify buying one they wear once or twice. Ms Del Valle Ascaraz hopes to open a store with luxury items on consignment.
