The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Traffic

Changed traffic conditions on Main Road at Heddon Greta

Updated November 8 2022 - 4:24pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Main Road, Heddon Greta in 2020. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers.

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from Thursday on Main Road, Heddon Greta.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.