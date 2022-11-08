Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from Thursday on Main Road, Heddon Greta.
Line marking changes and concrete barriers will be installed to shift the travel lanes to the northern side of Main Road between Stanford and Heddon streets.
The southern entrance to Stanford Street will be closed to allow the next stage of work to be carried out.
To minimise impacts to motorists, work will be carried out from 7pm to 5am on Thursday, November 10 and Friday, November 11, and is expected to take two nights to complete, weather permitting.
Work on the upgrade will continue from 7am to 5pm on weekdays until March 2023, weather permitting.
Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
