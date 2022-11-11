The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News

What's on around Maitland this weekend - November 11 to 13

Updated November 11 2022 - 2:04pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Street Eats is on this Friday night at Joseph Maxwell Reserve, Gillieston Heights from 5pm. Picture supplied.

STREET EATS

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.