STREET EATS
GILLIESTON HEIGHTS
Ease into the weekend with a visit to Joseph Maxwell Reserve in Gillieston Heights when Street Eats rolls into town from 5pm to 8pm on Friday. There's lots of tasty treats to choose from, plus live music and lawn games, so treat yourself to a night off from cooking. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/street-eats.
NIGHT MARKETS
MAITLAND SHOWGROUND
Maitland's largest market returns to the Maitland Showgrounds from 4pm to 10pm this Friday and Saturday night, with a massive array of gourmet food and dessert vendors. With boutique retails stalls too, this is your chance to snag some gifts for Christmas. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/aussie-night-markets-maitland-showground.
WATERCOLOURS
GROSSMANN HOUSE
Pop into Grossman House on Church Street from 10.30am to 3pm this Sunday to check out its collection of watercolours by artist and historian Cecily Mitchell. An important local figure, Ms Mitchell is credited with creating Maitland Council's coat of arms as well as documenting Maitland's first families in local history books.
BOUTIQUE MARKETS
MORPETH
Morpeth's popular boutique markets are back this Sunday from 9am to 2pm. There will be live music from local musicians, 30 market stalls and plenty of food options to tempt you. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/boutique-markets-morpeth for more information.
TRIVIA NIGHT
TELARAH
West Maitland Centennial Lions Club is hosting a trivia night this Saturday at Telarah Bowling Club. All money raised will go to veteran support organisation Soldier On. There will be a raffle with a wellness pack, barbecue smoker and quilt for prizes. Tickets are $15 and tables are of eight. Contact Laura on 0421 807 003 to book your spot.
