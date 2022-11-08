The Maitland Mercury
Roads at Loxford near Kurri Kurri were closed as fire engulfed a shed

Updated November 8 2022 - 5:49pm, first published 5:02pm
Roads closed as shed fire takes hold

Emergency services closed roads at Loxford near Kurri Kurri on Tuesday afternoon while a team of 20 fire fighters fought to keep a shed fire under control.

