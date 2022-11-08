Roads closed as shed fire takes hold

Emergency services closed roads at Loxford near Kurri Kurri on Tuesday afternoon while a team of 20 fire fighters fought to keep a shed fire under control.
A spokesperson for NSW Fire said emergency services received a call at 2.10pm Tuesday alerting them to the blaze just outside Kurri Kurri.
On arrival fire crews found the shed, located on Hart Road, well alight.
As a result of the scale of the blaze, authorities closed Hart Road and nearby Government Road.
Police and Ambulance officers also attended the scene.
NSW Fire reported that officers, from five crews, also helped secure two other sheds on the site which were also under threat as a result of the blaze.
The fire was reported to be under control by 3.30pm and extinguished at 4.20pm.
