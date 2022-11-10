Thornton keen to face Western Suburbs after finally breaking City United hoodoo

Thornton face Western Suburbs, in their second top of the table battle in a row, full of confidence after finally breaking their City United hoodoo.
Thornton overcame their long-standing nemesis with a 63-run victory over two enthralling days at Robins Oval last weekend.
An elated Thunder Skipper Matt Gabriel joked the only disappointment was that the game finished on Sunday rather Saturday and that there wasn't as much time to celebrate.
Far from any form of gloating, Gabriel's comments reflected just how important the victory against City was for Thornton's belief that they can not challenge for but win the Maitland first grade title this season.
They get an immediate chance to put that belief to the test when they host reigning champions Western Suburbs on Saturday on day one of their round five encounter.
Wests, minus several stars from last year's premiership, have answered doubts about their batting. They posted 8/354 declared against Tenambit Morpeth on Saturday, their second 300-plus totals in two-day fixtures, before dismissing them for 234.
Their bowling was never going to be a problem and Luke Kealy led the attack with 5-24 after Andrew Trappel (109) scored his first ton in almost a decade and Riley Harrison (71) and Curtis Pratt (77) both got 70s.
Gabriel said the team was excited about backing up against another quality opponent.
"We weren't expecting Wests to be going so well with the blokes they've lost, but they've done really well.
"It will be another good game, another good tests for us."
Thornton batted first on day one and were dismissed for 251 in the 79th over with Jono Gabriel making 59 at the top of the order and Jake Moore 66. Todd Francis made a successful return from a side strain taking 4-73 from 32 overs and Tim Baker picked up 3-53.
The Trappel brothers skipper Matt and Josh were City's best with 71 and 42 respectively, but the chase lost momentum when Josh was spectacularly run out by Brent Dawes and City was all out for 188 after Thornton put a strangle on the scoring.
"It was a good game of cricket, it was a quality game. It was good to be on the right end of it," Gabriel said.
"We generally back ourselves to restrict teams with our bowling.
"Day one was what I was really pleased about, it was a tough wicket. Jono (Gabriel) and Jake Reeves made it look easy at the top with the new ball.
"But during the middle overs it was really tough with spin and obviously a team of their ability bowled really well on it and made it hard to score.
"It was our batting that I was really impressed with. I know that we can do that with the ball consistently, it's just with the bat to be able to build partnerships.
"No one got huge runs, but there wasn't any wickets in clumps and everyone did their job. It was a really good team effort.
"I think the difference between the two teams in the end was we went at a more steady pace and City backed themselves to leave wickets in the shed and go harder later, which didn't work out for them.
"It was probably our best two-day performance since I've been back at Thornton."
In other games this weekend City United host Northern Suburbs at Robins, Tenambit Morpeth are home to Eastern Suburbs and Kurri Weston Mulbring travel to take on Raymond Terrace at Jack Collins Oval.
