The Maitland Mercury
Home/Sport/Cricket

Plovers veteran Andrew Trappel winds clock back with first ton in a decade

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated November 9 2022 - 5:20pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Plovers veteran Andrew Trappel's 109 not out on the weekend was his first century since the 2011-12 grand final win. Picture by Simone De Peake.

Western Suburbs veteran Andrew Trappel wound back the clock a decade on the weekend with his first century in first grade since the 2011-12 grand final win against Northern Suburbs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.