Plovers veteran Andrew Trappel winds clock back with first ton in a decade

Western Suburbs veteran Andrew Trappel wound back the clock a decade on the weekend with his first century in first grade since the 2011-12 grand final win against Northern Suburbs.
Trappel scored 109 not out off just 117 balls against Tenambit Morpeth with his innings including 17 fours and three sixes and turning a possible sub-200 score into a 350-plus effort.
The former skipper came in with the score at 6/121 and shared a 152-run eighth wicket partnership with Curtis Pratt (77) after Pratt came to the crease at 7/174.
The job was completed with big hitting finish with Harry King hitting 21 not out off nine balls to allow the Plovers to declare at 8/354 after 72 overs.
"It was good innings, we were in a bit of trouble and were able to turn it around," Trappel said of his century and 150-plus partnership with Pratt.
"It's been a while since my last century. The last one was in 2012 in the grand final against Norths."
Trappel scored 119 in the 2012 premiership decider in a captain's knock which saw his team home by five wickets.
"I'm a bit older now and over the last five years I've let the other guys bat in front of me having taken on more of a leadership role batting at six, seven and eight. We've had a great team over the years so I haven't needed to perform, but this year a bit different," Trappel said.
In the absence of premiership players Aaron Mahony, Tom Irwin and Michael Rees, Wests have a new batting line-up this season with Riley Harrison stepping up at the top of the order with 71 on Saturday.
"We obviously lost a fair few players. Riley batted very well, Curtis did as well. They (Tenambit Morepth) bowled well and caught their catches," Trappel said predicting a close competition.
