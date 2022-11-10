The Waeger Mo Bros are growing a mo during the month of November to raise money and awareness for men's health.
Movember is a fundraiser that the Rutherford construction company, Waeger Constructions gets amongst every year and Managing Director Michael Waeger, said the cause is close to his heart. "We have a male dominated workforce because we're in construction and I have four sons myself, so it's very important to me," he said.
The team at Waeger Constructions recently experienced the unfortunate event of losing a previous employee, and Mr Waeger said Movember is particularly important this year. "It impacts on our business and our families," he said.
Lab Manager and organiser of Waeger Mo Bros, Andrew Gladys said, everyone has feelings and everyone needs to talk about how they feel. "I do Movember to make the conversation more comfortable around men and how they're feeling," he said.
The Waeger Mo Bros are made up of seven men, Hayden Carter, Andrew Gladys, Jack Shears, Aleks Stojanovski, Richard Cunningham, Michael Waeger and Max Waeger, who are competing to see who can grow a mo in a month.
Mr Waeger said we have a running joke at the moment as to whether Andrew and Aleks can actually grow a mo.
"I'll talk the most about mo's, but I won't grow the most mo," Mr Gladys said.
Donate here to the Waeger Mo Bros: https://au.movember.com/team/2399756
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.