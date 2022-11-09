The Maitland Mercury
Former Maitland junior Jock Madden up for challenge at Brisbane Broncos

By Joel Gould
Updated November 9 2022 - 2:13pm, first published 2:07pm
Jock Madden during an indoor training session with the Broncos on Monday. Picture by Brisbane Broncos

New Brisbane playmaker Jock Madden has a long-term goal of being the club's starting halfback, but first up the former Maitland junior and Upper Hunter product's goal is to make the top 17 alongside the electric Reece Walsh.

