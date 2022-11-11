Services were held in Maitland and East Maitland on Friday, November 11 to remember and pay tribute to the men and women who gave their life to serve their country.
This year marks 104 years after the signing of the Armistice agreement which signalled an end to World War I.
A crowd of 200-plus people attended the service at Maitland Park to remember those who were injured during battle, those who lost their lives overseas, and those who bravely served their country.
Distinguished guests, including Captain Lloyd Stanimirovic from the Salvation Army and a number of students from Maitland schools were amongst the crowd at the service.
Maitland RSL Sub-Branch president, Fred Goode, led the service at Maitland Park and said it was a lovely service with lovely weather.
"It was a good turn out today, especially for a week day," he said.
Mr Goode, who served in the Army CMF for over nine years during the 1960s, said he uses the minute's silence to think about those who have passed away, who were wounded and their families.
"There is about 145 names on the Maitland Park War Memorial from World War I that didn't come home and there was also a lot that came back wounded, so we have to remember them too," he said.
Attendees of both services paused and reflected with a minute's silence at 11am on the 11th day of the 11th month.
East Maitland RSL Sub-Branch secretary, Neil Cromarty, said the service at East Maitland War Memorial was a full house.
"We had about 100 chairs and they were all full, with about another 30 standing around," he said.
Several schools attended the East Maitland service and Mr Cromarty said all the schools were very well represented.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
