Music lovers, rejoice - LIVE at The Levee returns to Coffin Lane next Friday, October 18 with performances from Conor May and Kingsley James.
Known for playing host to live music from the Hunter's best musicians, LIVE at The Levee is a free all ages event that pairs awesome acts with tasty food options, good vibes and even a pop up bar or two.
This month acoustic singer songwriter Conor May is taking to the stage from 5.30pm.
The Maitland local cites Aussie artists such as Missy Higgins, Julia Jacklin and Stella Donnelly as big influences on her style.
From 7.30pm, the talented Kingsley James returns to the Hunter with a distinctive soul and blues sound influenced by the likes of Marvin Gaye and James Taylor.
Tuck into delicious traditional Brazilian barbecue from Ron & Raf's or a cocktail made from some of Newcastle Distilling Co's finest spirits.
The Levee public programs officer David Graham said LIVE at The Levee is a "popular part of the precinct's free programming", and patrons could expect even more dates throughout summer and into autumn.
"What better way to welcome the warmer weather than a relaxed evening filled with live music, great food and delicious drinks," Mr Graham said.
"Looking ahead, there's a string of dates you can mark down in your calendars, starting with our two day Changing Tides event on Friday 13 and Saturday 14 January."
For more information on LIVE at The Levee, including upcoming dates for early 2023, visit www.thelevee.com.au/live-at-the-levee.
